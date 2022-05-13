Champions column: This friendly and traditional town of ours is on the up

Valleys Group takes pride in offering a wide choice of landscaping products to the trade and retail customers, including thousands of meters of stone and porcelain in stock at any one time.

The company has invested in systems, infrastructure, marketing and overall customer experience, with plans to invest further in addition to supporting the employment of young local people offering training and upskilling to promote within.

The company aims to become a much larger player in the local and national landscaping supplies market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield town centre

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Valleys Group has gone through a lot of change over the past year, including a rebrand and re-design of its showroom, providing a bespoke area for customers to visit.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, traditional, upcoming.

Nicki McCran, sales director at The Valleys Group, Chesterfield. (Photo by Dean Atkins Photography)

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I’d say Chesterfield Canal, that’s a lovely place for a stroll. Also, Chatsworth Road is a great place for independent shops and bars and I do enjoy visiting Linacre Reservoir too.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Valleys Group is always looking to be more sustainable, recently investing in an electric FLT and moving away from diesel.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We love supporting local people and other local business. We have built some great relationships with landscapers in the Chesterfield area.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We support multiple young people in our business. We have one staff member which started at the age of 18 and we have helped him grow and move from a basic warehouse position to sales.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Valleys Group supports local businesses with landscaping supplies at competitive prices.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Waterside development will have a great positive impact on the town, providing a modern aesthetic attracting visitors to the town.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?