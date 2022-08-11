Champions column: This friendly and evolving town has an exciting future ahead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ProAktive is a Chartered Insurance Brokerage formed in 1975. As well as commercial insurance, we offer risk management solutions including health and safety management, HR support and environmental monitoring and consultancy to companies of all sizes in a variety of sectors.

Private client insurance services are available for those individuals that require an

enhanced level of service.

Chesterfield is a friendly and evolving town says Claire Thompson from ProAktive.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

It has to be our high client retention rate; without our clients we wouldn’t be here, they are at the heart of everything. We strive to look after our clients and receiving great feedback, keeping our clients happy, is what it’s all about.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, beautiful, evolving.

Guest columnist Claire Thompson from ProAktive

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love walking my dog at Linacre, it’s so beautiful and peaceful. There are also lots of great places for coffee and eating out in Chesterfield.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We try to be paperless as much as possible and have recycling bins throughout our offices. Employees are encouraged to use them as much as possible.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire because of the people – they are so friendly. I am fortunate to meet so many honest, hard working, good people and it’s what my job is all about.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have recently recruited a couple of apprentices and it’s how ProAktive works, we like to ‘grow our own’. Many of our employees have started as apprentices and developed into senior members of staff; we find this works well as when apprentices have the right attitude and values, we can teach them about the business and support them with their qualifications.

Young people are invaluable as they are our future.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We have a charity committee and each year choose local charities in the area. This year one of the charities we are supporting is Ashgate Hospice.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I am excited for the Chesterfield Waterside regeneration project. I hope it will attract lots of business and visitors to the area, hopefully generating more income for the town.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?