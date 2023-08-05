Champions column: ​This exceptional area offers us all the best of both worlds

We make our liqueurs using the freshest fruit possible, mostly from our own farm and gardens or the local area.

We do not use any additives or preservatives, so all the colour and flavour comes just from the

fruits. This also means they are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and are also dairy and gluten free.

This week's Champions columnist is Michael Norton, owner of Hogg Norton.

Our liqueurs are all 30 per cent ABV, so are strong enough to enjoy on their own, over ice, with lemonade, tonic or soda as a long drink.

They are amazing in cocktails, and also perfect poured over desserts.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Winning the ‘Great Taste’ and the British Food Awards. These are judged by a panel of industry experts and shows that our products are some of the best on the market.

'By 2030, we should have a thriving town, thanks to a strong marketing plan to attract visitors, while also encouraging local residents to use our town’s independent businesses'

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Beautiful, inspiring, exceptional

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to visit the range of pubs, bars and cafes in the town. There is such a variety of different independent businesses to enjoy.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We only use natural products. No additives, preservatives, colours or flavourings are used in our products, just real fruit. We use eco-friendly packaging, reuse our delivery boxes and reuse all our waste products

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

It’s an inspirational place to work – we are right on the edge of the Peak District and have the best of both worlds with the countryside and all the amazing villages and scenery, as well as being close to town.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We work closely with some university students, supporting them in their degrees and further into their masters. We also have a few interns, as well as working with some business schools which enables the students to see an end-to-end business process.

The town is currently undergoing a large amount of regeneration. How important is it that people continue to support independent businesses in Chesterfield?

Independent businesses are the lifeblood of any town or village, and it is so important to support them. The passion and expertise of independent business is something to be proud of and they all need to be supported.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?