Champions Column: This area is progressive and the community spirit here is strong

​As a recognised centre of excellence, we are a specialist college in Chesterfield offering accredited courses in beauty therapy, nail technology, make-up artistry and holistic courses to learners who range from 16 years old to adult provision.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have continued to grow our business and have an excellent reputation in the industry for our training commitment.

This week’s columnist Helen Jones is the academy manager at White Rose Beauty Colleges, in Chesterfield.

This makes us a natural choice for learners seeking a professional environment to achieve their qualifications and recognise their potential. We continue to work with schools and have supported many career events helping to promote the wellbeing and future of our young people.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

"The people of Chesterfield are friendly, and the community spirit is strong. The local business community has been supportive of all our events", says guest columnist Helen Jones.

The local historic landmarks – the amount of local history we have in Chesterfield is vast, from Five Pits Trail stemming from our industrial background to the historic buildings and stately homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

During the pandemic we moved all our learning to an online platform. This method of teaching has helped us to recognise that for some, this is the preferred option. This has enabled us to offer some of our courses supporting a blend of in-centre and at-home learning.

We utilise virtual meetings and training sessions which reduces the need to travel, and as keen advocates of recycling, much of our waste is collected by eco-companies.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location is central and is easily accessible. The people of Chesterfield are friendly, and the community spirit is strong. The local business community has been supportive of all our events.

As a local, it’s great to feel I am contributing to the community and bringing new people to our town.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Graded as outstanding by Ofsted, we take pride in the high standard of teaching we deliver, and we remain committed in preparing our learners for work in the industry, by creating a wonderful salon environment with opportunities to work on members of the public to gain assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have excellent links with local salons and spas, offering great opportunities for those seeking an apprenticeship and work experience.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Our students are locally based in the Derbyshire region, as are the salons and spas we deal with.

We believe in “giving back to the community” and take great pride to see our learners leave our college to continue their careers in local salons - in some cases even setting up their own salons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We run client sessions where we open our facilities to members of the public, who can come and enjoy a range of treatments at affordable prices.

This in turn enables our students to gain their assessments.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have gained so much from attending the wonderful events hosted by Destination Chesterfield and have enjoyed meeting other local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our relaunch event in January was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress, and in February we were visited by Toby Perkins MP.

Both events were extremely beneficial, and the exposure introduced us to new businesses who have since used us to train their staff.

Recently we were acquired by The Learning Curve Group and we are benefitting enormously by their knowledge in apprenticeships and additional funding options.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Waterside - The introduction of offices, a hotel, multi-storey car park and apartments will encourage new growth in the town and bring more visitors too.

Northern Gateway – The new multi-storey car park and state-of-the-art offices together with improvements to pedestrian areas will encourage people and new businesses to the area.

HS2 Station Master Plan - The introduction of better access from the train station to the town centre will be beneficial to local businesses and new businesses alike.

This will generate new job opportunities, bring a new injection of life into the town and encourage visitors to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your vision for Chesterfield in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

We need to continue to grow our town into an area to be proud of, with adequate affordable housing, job opportunities, arts and social scene.