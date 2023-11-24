Champions column: There's no stopping development if our town has the right facilities in place

​Myself and Karen Mosley founded Kranlee Logistics in February 2020, adding Kranlee Customs Brokerage Ltd to the portfolio in October 2020.

Kranlee Logistics is an international freight forwarder that acts as a broker for domestic and international freight for importers, exporters or anyone involved in international trade.

Kranlee Customs Brokerage is a customs brokerage specialist that undertakes customs entries for all goods coming in and out of the UK.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Lee Wells from Kranlee Logistics is our latest Champions columnist

Recently being shortlisted for business awards including the prestigious BIFA (British International Freight Association) is a nice accolade. However, the constant growth of the business and the development of the team is the main reward.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Genuine, together, thriving

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

"The location of the town is perfect for national and local businesses alike, so if the facilities are there, there will be no stopping development. If opportunities continue to grow, employees will also be attracted to the location, which in turn will make business thrive", says our latest Champions columnist Lee Wells.

Chesterfield FC or the local golf clubs!

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

A paperless organisation with everything online/hosted to reduce waste. We also reside in the environment centre on Markham Vale, which is a sustainable site.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Being residents, it’s great to work within the area, but for us being able to support the local community gives us great pleasure. We currently support Chesterfield FC with some sponsored matches and events - such as the Community Awards, Christmas Toy and Easter Egg appeals.

We also support Chesterfield Pride, working closely with them to bring an incredible event to our town.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

90 per cent of our team are under 40, and 50 per cent are under 30. We employ those with zero or little experience and look for personalities that we can train the “Kranlee” way.

How important are Chesterfield’s central location and transport links for helping your business to grow?

We are based on Markham Vale which is junction 29a of the M1. For what we do in international logistics the location is both crucial and perfect.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Staveley Basin will bring much-needed growth to Staveley. As residents we know the need for development in the area, so this will be great to attract new business and opportunities for the local community.

Also, the further development of Markham Vale and the surrounding areas. Being located there, it is great to see it all developing and getting bigger by the day.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?