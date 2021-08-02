Champions column: There’s never been a greater need for community support

We provide free, confidential advice and information on people’s rights so they can resolve debt, benefits, housing, employment and other problems affecting their lives. The service has been in Chesterfield since 1987. It’s an independent charity run by local people, employing local people, using local volunteers for the benefit of the community.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Being a vital pillar of support through the pandemic. From the first lockdown in 2020 to the end of March 2021, overall, we helped 5,922 people with 24,853 problems.

Chesterfield market.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, resilient, community.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I’m a keen cyclist and it’s great to be able to take in trips to Linacre Reservoir, Chesterfield Canal, familiar places like Barlow and the surrounding countryside. We are very lucky. I enjoy a drink and meal at my local, which is the incomparable Junction Bar on Chatsworth Road.

Neil Storer, chief officer of Citizens Advice Chesterfield.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We favour environmentally friendly products, we have reduced our need to travel to meetings and encourage the use of public transport or cycling. We are committed to ‘buying local’ to reduce the carbon footprint. The drive towards ‘carbon neutral’ needs to be unrelenting and urgent.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Having been born and raised in the area, I derive a huge amount of satisfaction from our service being able to help people overcome serious problems or crisis and then to move on with their lives. We get a lot of positive feedback for the work we do.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We’ve been supporting young people though apprenticeships, work experience and through offering volunteer opportunities that give transferable skills that are invaluable in the job market. We are also looking to add more young people to our trustee board to offer leadership opportunities and gain more insight and perspectives from a younger generation.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

This is what we are all about. The pandemic is causing havoc with livelihoods, finances, mental health and support systems. The need to know your rights, the ability to enforce them and to be supported with that, if necessary, has never been greater. That’s where we fit in.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I see good things ahead with the Chesterfield Waterside development. Also, I’m very keen to see progress on the Station Masterplan. Rejuvenating the area around the train station would be hugely impactful in improving the gateway to our town and anything that improves cycling infrastructure works for me.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?