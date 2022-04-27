Within my role, I am responsible for co-ordinating the daily operations of the West Studios centre, the commercial hiring of the wider college estate, and planning a range of events to engage local creative professionals and the community.

West Studios was launched in August 2014 as a creative project of Chesterfield College, funded through the European Regional Development Fund. It has since developed into a busy hub for Chesterfield’s creative community and is home to 15 local businesses, artists, charities and start-ups within four shared studios and two private studios.

There are also three bookable meeting and event spaces, monthly exhibitions and a shop selling work from local artists and creative businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week’s columnist Joby Parsons is the events and sales co-ordinator for West Studios, Chesterfield College.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, supportive, historic.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield has many great places to visit so it’s difficult to choose just one. However during the summer I enjoy walks around Poolsbrook Country Park.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

There’s a fantastic community spirit among Chesterfield businesses and a wide range of business support available to businesses. This has led to some fantastic collaborations between local businesses and a great range of local events.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

West Studios continues to be a creative hub for the community, with workshops, events and exhibitions happening throughout the year. The exhibitions are free for anyone who wishes to come and view them, while the workshops and events are aimed at the local community and to support small businesses.

Which development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The renovation project for Stephenson Memorial Hall. The project will breathe new life into the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum and gallery, making them bigger attractions for the town. The project will also position the museum and theatre into the heart of the community.