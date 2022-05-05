Champions Column: There is so much promise in Chesterfield and a real buzz to the place

We are now a growing team with offices in Derby and Chesterfield, generating and delivering public relations, media, communications and social media content to businesses, charities and schools.

We work with exciting brands including Project D, Colleague Box, Annie’s Burger Shack and Lubrizol, producing well-written and engaging content. We understand that human stories, no matter what the industry or sector, provide the most potent method of attracting attention and generating interest.

We’re thrilled to be opening a new office in Chesterfield for 2022, which will be headed up by myself.

This week's columnist Kerry Ganly is an account manager at Penguin PR.

I pride myself on being the very first female sports reporter at the Derby Telegraph and my first professional appointment in Chesterfield was covering the Spireites when they played at Saltergate.

I believe that there is so much potential in the town and surrounding area; there is a real buzz around the place.

Our growth over the last couple of years in particular has firmly established Penguin PR as one of the most respected PR companies in Derby and this move to Chesterfield will benefit our existing clients, creating opportunities and new relationships.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Penguin PR rode the wave of the pandemic and firmly established itself as one of the most respected PR companies in the region.

As well as providing support for SMEs, we spent more time giving back to the community, with Simon and Lucy sleeping in a cardboard box in the car park of Derbyshire County Cricket Club’s Incora Ground to raise vital funds for YMCA Derbyshire.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, promising and a gem (of a town).

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield is blessed with some fantastic restaurants and I’m partial to an Italian – Lombardi’s is a favourite of mine.

There are also great places of interest to visit, such as Tapton Lock, the market and, of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to Chesterfield without seeing the Crooked Spire.

I was lucky enough to watch a performance of a local school choir in the church of St Mary and All Saints at Christmas time and it was breath-taking.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I’ve always had an affection for the town, since covering the Spireites in the early 2000s. The people are so welcoming – real salt-of-the-earth folk who take pride in where they live.

There is so much promise in Chesterfield, a real buzz about the place.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We work closely with the University of Derby and I volunteer for school careers schemes E4E and Our Future, which is a Government-backed initiative that aims to raise the aspirations of primary school pupils in Derby and Derbyshire.