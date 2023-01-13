I work at Banner Jones Solicitors as a commercial property solicitor and have lived in Chesterfield for over ten years. I really enjoy the variation in my role: one day I might be helping a local coffee shop owner with a property lease and the next I may be helping a property developer negotiate a land deal.

I am a huge fan of the outdoors. In my spare time, I am a keen fell runner and rock climber, so living so close to such wonderful countryside really does allow me to spend as much time as I can doing the things I enjoy.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Ben Couch, commercial property solicitor at Banner Jones Solicitors.

As a business, we have always invested heavily in our IT infrastructure, and we are delighted that this year we have been shortlisted for two awards based on our use of technology. We were finalists in the 2022 East Midlands Chamber Business Awards for ‘Business Improvement Through Technology’, and also in the Sheffield Business Awards for ‘Best Use of Technology’.

How would you describe Chesterfield, using only three words?

Beautiful countryside everywhere

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There are so many wonderful places to visit in Chesterfield it’s actually quite hard to narrow it down, but for me Linacre Reservoirs has to be up there as it is the perfect place for me to go running and have adventures with the kids! It’s easily accessible from Chesterfield and yet you feel like you’re in the middle of the countryside. I love it there.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

As a law firm that used to rely heavily on paper, Banner Jones has made huge improvements over the last two years in paper usage with most of our departments now classed as ‘paper light’.

We also have a large number of staff who work flexibly, with a reduced number of days in the office, this in turn reduces our environmental impact as they are not commuting to work on those days.

I’m also doing my bit by walking to work, and I know we have others that do the same and some cycle in.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Training and development are crucial to our business, and we have a large number of staff studying for further legal qualifications and accreditations.

In the summer of 2022, we launched our first ever Trainee Paralegal Apprenticeship Scheme which is aimed at individuals with strong academic backgrounds, who have a genuine desire and interest in developing a career in law.

The ‘Trainee Paralegals’ will support experienced legal professionals in our busy residential property department, gaining new skills and legal knowledge.

Following a six-month probationary period, they will then be considered to undertake a more formal company funded training course leading to a recognised legal qualification and career. We were delighted to recruit our first trainee paralegal in September.

