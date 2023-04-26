Champions Column: Theatre development will add to our town’s cultural experience

​I have recently started my Level three Risk and Compliance Officer apprenticeship, in which Rosewood have supported me.

I am passionate about delivering an exceptional customer service experience. Having eight years’ experience within customer/client facing roles I find it rewarding to be supporting clients along their personal journey.

I love working for Rosewood as I share the same values of honesty, integrity, and consistency. Rosewood has the client’s best interests at the heart of everything they do, and I couldn’t feel prouder to be part of an amazing team.

Emily Steeples, financial services administrator at Rosewood Wealth Management. Picture by Lyn Chapman.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Being awarded by Bankhall as the ‘Best Small Adviser of the Year 2022.’ This award win was a culmination of all the hard work across our fantastic team, and was a very proud moment for us all.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Community. Inspiring. Empowering.

Chesterfield market

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I really enjoy being outdoors, which is easy in Chesterfield. I often walk along the canal. There is a lot of lovely wildlife to be seen and a local cafe is not too far away.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Rosewood has recently achieved their ISO14001 accreditation, meaning as a company, we are constantly working towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly way of working.

One aspect is being paper-conscious by completing as many things as we can electronically: the directors at rosewood have recently invested in equipment to reduce paper usage when signing documents.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield as it really does have an amazing community feel! We are always able to take part in community events and conferences which is a wonderful feeling.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Rosewood is currently funding me to complete my compliance risk officer apprenticeship, allowing me to upskill and expand on my knowledge for progression within the business.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Over the Christmas period of 2022, myself and the Rosewood team took part in helping collect donations on behalf of Action for Children and Chester’s Toy Appeal, hosted by Chesterfield Football Club.

We used different marketing techniques to help spread the word, and in turn, we received an amazing amount of donations for both charities.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Rosewood is supported by fellow Chesterfield Champion business, CCM Change Consultancy who work with us on personal development. This helps by having another perspective and reducing the impact on the rest of the team.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Pomegranate Theatre development is exciting as this will be likely to bring more productions to Chesterfield and add to our town’s excellent cultural experience.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would really like to see more businesses becoming sustainable in 2023. To achieve this, I think more education could be given to businesses across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire to share the importance and benefits of working and thinking more sustainably.