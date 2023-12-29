Champions column: The vibrant atmosphere of our town is a captivating one

​Innovative and adaptive, Windowcharm manufactures and installs a wide range of window furnishings for commercial projects, ranging from blinds to curtains to film.

​Working with a vast cross section of blue-chip clients for decades has given the company experience

and expertise in all sectors including healthcare, education, accommodation, hospitality and commercial property.

As a company, we believe Chesterfield is an exceptional place to live in the UK. The town’s forward-

thinking approach and robust support for local businesses resonates with us.

The proximity to the M1 and Chesterfield Station’s connection to London provide accessibility and sustainability for visiting clients across the nation.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in just three words?

Innovative, entrepreneurial, forward-thinking

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield, and why?

Local shops and businesses – I find the creativity and passion of so many young and like-minded business owners incredibly inspiring.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Sustainability remains a focal point for me. I constantly seek ways to improve by sourcing materials locally whenever feasible, prioritizing UK-based suppliers who manufacture components domestically rather than overseas.

Embracing a local workforce and encouraging car-sharing among staff contribute to our sustainability efforts. We responsibly recycle/reuse waste materials and emphasize overhauls and refurbishments over replacements whenever possible.

What do you love about working in Chesterfield?

The vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere in Chesterfield captivates me. The town’s compact yet

comprehensive offerings create a sense of community where everyone genuinely looks out for each other.

How is your organisation supporting young people in Chesterfield?

I am passionate about promoting apprenticeships and nurturing young talent.

We actively engage and employ apprentices, guiding them through qualification stages and offering permanent positions within the company.

Our emphasis on continual learning support and career advancement fosters a forward-thinking and growth-oriented mindset among our younger employees.

How is your organisation supporting local people?

Windowcharm’s commitment to the local community extends to employing staff from Chesterfield and North Derbyshire while supporting local businesses, suppliers, and advisers.

When contributing to charities or community partners, I prioritize local organizations, providing regular donations, support, and voluntary assistance.

Why is Chesterfield an ideal location to base your business?

Chesterfield’s strategic location as a business hub with excellent transport and network links makes it an ideal base.

Proximity to major cities within a short commute facilitates most of our work within a 50-mile radius. With substantial enterprise and incentive schemes, sustainable growth and progress in this area are achievable.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I’ve witnessed remarkable growth in Chesterfield over the past two decades, and I strongly advocate for further encouragement of this progress.

This not only boosts local morale but also bolsters the regional economy by encouraging people to invest their time and resources within the community.