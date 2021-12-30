I was really thrilled to join the team at the beginning of September and I already feel really at home.

I was born and raised in Doncaster before getting my BSc in Genetics at Sheffield University and then working in research governance at the University of Oxford. I’ve now settled in Chesterfield with my husband (a native) and two daughters, and I’m training to be a fire risk assessor at a fantastic local business.

We love Chesterfield and the surrounding countryside, it’s a great place for families.

This week's columnist Gemma Marsden is the newest member of the team at JP Fire Safety Solutions.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Sorbo Lounge is great for kids, the food is fantastic and they are really welcoming. Curious Goods in the Shambles is also a firm favourite with my eldest daughter who loves collecting crystals.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We source our fire extinguishers from another local company, reducing product mileage and therefore cutting down on emissions. We also make sure that the extinguishers are made using British parts.

Disposal of used or decommissioned extinguishers is also a big part of the business, so we make sure we carry out environmental disposal, meaning extinguishers that can be refurbished and refilled are reused.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Because of its central location, Chesterfield is well placed to be able to visit businesses in any direction. It has great road transport links and easy access to cities such as Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Birmingham.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are a small, family run company with the ambition to champion fire safety as a great career choice. As the business grows, we have plans to work with a provider to initiate an apprenticeship, get young people involved and create opportunities.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We are fanatic about fire safety! We visit local businesses to carry out fire risk assessments, provide staff training and service their fire fighting equipment. Our plans for the new office and training space on Beresford Way include putting on networking events for local businesses where people can meet, have a coffee and receive free fire safety training.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the development of the Chesterfield Games Quarter, with its new Virtual Reality gaming centre, will have a massive impact on the town. It will bring people into the town with its fully immersive gaming experience, boost Chesterfield’s visitor offer and provide fun-filled action with the latest VR technology.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I really like the vision for the train station master plan as I think it will provide the gateway into Chesterfield that the town really needs and deserves.