Champions column: The regeneration of our town centre will be great to see

​My name is Mark Bexton and I am the site manager for Magnavale Ltd Chesterfield. I have been with Magnavale now for nearly 10 years and spent 30 years in the cold storage industry since I left school.

Magnavale Ltd, have been providing industry-leading temperature-controlled storage and added value services across the food and drinks industry over the past 10 years.

With our specialist staff, we have expanded our portfolio to encompass an end-to-end solutions for our valued clients.

Our facilities across the UK offer various services including, microwave tempering facilities, blast freezing solutions, date coding and labelling solutions.

This week's Champions columnist is Mark Bexton, site manager, Magnavale Ltd, Chesterfield

Magnavale Ltd, has the largest microwave and up-tempering facility in Europe, located at our Chesterfield site, which enable food manufactures to take their frozen food product to chilled temperatures within minutes.

With exciting new builds coming into play from mid-2024, which will add a further 124,000, additional frozen

spaces to the already 200,000 spaces Magnavale currently have across the UK, its very exciting times ahead for the Magnavale team.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

"I’m looking forward to seeing the regeneration of the town centre, attracting more food and entertainment outlets to help boost local businesses", says Champions columnist Mark Bexton.

Helping to support local charities and community organisations, including sponsoring Chesterfield Football Club and Chesterfield Pride.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic, historic and accessible.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite places in Chesterfield to visit are the areas I grew up in, and seeing the changes those areas have gone through over the years.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Magnavale prides itself in bringing young people into our business whether it’s through work experience or

apprenticeships in helping them understand the food industry and our business in detail.

How important are Chesterfield’s central location and transport links for helping your business to grow?

This is very important to our business, enabling our people to commute to and from our site for the various shift patterns we undertake.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I feel the Chesterfield Waterside development will regenerate the town with lots of mixed-use facilities and bring a vibrant experience to the Chesterfield community.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?