Champions column: The redevelopment of market will benefit our town hugely

Hello, I’m Philip Dalton, and I started Dalton Roofing in 1990 when I was 20 years old. We expanded into Chesterfield four years ago and haven’t looked back since.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Our biggest achievement was winning the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire SME Employer of the Year, and we also came runner-up in the Apprentice of the Year award. We were so proud to win – it’s good for the roofing trade and for Chesterfield to have a large contractor like ourselves on the map.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Philip Dalton is owner of Dalton Roofing.

The three words I would use to describe Chesterfield are home, beautiful and lovely.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My wife and I like to visit Junction Bar on Chatsworth Road. You can hear some good live music there, and I love to go into the batch house to get something to eat. We have many great local bars and restaurants, along with lovely parks to walk our dog.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Most of our materials are locally sourced. We do run a large fleet of vehicles and many of those are electric. We also have solar panels on our roof and recycle as much of our waste materials as possible.

Why do you love doing business in Chesterfield?

I think it is a very central place when you look at Chesterfield’s position in the UK. The town benefits from good motorway links to get to other parts of the country, alongside a well-connected rail

network. I also just love the vibe of Chesterfield. I think it’s a very happy, nice place to work.

How is your business supporting young people?

Our young people and apprentices are the lifeblood of the business. We have seven apprentices, all of whom travel to and from Leeds Building College. That is some distance away from Chesterfield, but they all do it with pride. We have gained some fantastic roofers, male and female, who are all Chesterfield people.

How is your business supporting local people?

We employ many local people and use Chesterfield-based services such as merchants, skip companies, and scaffolding companies. I’m a great believer in keeping our pound in Chesterfield.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

For me, it’s the redevelopment of Chesterfield Market. I think it is the hub of our town, and the new market stalls will be a great improvement.

I used to go to the market as a child when my parents took me there, and my wife and I took our children during their childhoods. I think the town will benefit hugely from having an upgraded marketplace.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this

I don’t think we need to change too much. I’d like to keep our heritage as a lovely market town, without too many big buildings. I’d also like to see Chesterfield become more of a go-to place for unique festival weekends where people travel from different parts of the country, so they can see what a beautiful market town we’ve got.