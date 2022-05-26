Champions column: The people make this a really good area to live and work in

The company now has a strong team of over 40 with the directors, mortgage advisers and the processing department based at the head office in Chesterfield.

We have over 1,500 five-star reviews, which is testament to the honest and quality service we provide to our customers.

Mortgage 1st already works closely with a number of Chesterfield-based estate agents, meaning together we can provide our clients with a sleek and professional home buying service.

This week's guest Champions columnist is Paul Lewis, head of growth at Mortgage 1st

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Another record-breaking year of mortgage/protection business, throughout the global pandemic. We also put more people in their dream homes and protected them, which is what we strive to do better than anyone else in Derbyshire.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Picturesque, friendly, home.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Holymoorside – when I relocated from the North East, we lived in Holymoorside initially. It’s just an incredibly beautiful village with stunning walks and a friendly community.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

For the most part, we have become as paperless as we can possibly be which, in our line of work, is a huge step forward. We recycle and also encourage staff to work from home, cutting down on fuel emissions.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Without any doubt it’s the people. I think that Chesterfield/Derbyshire folk have a very similar ethos to those from my native North East – hard working, family orientated and very welcoming. Some might take that for granted but it isn’t wasted on me at all.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

As head of growth at Mortgage 1st , I feel well placed to say that we have huge plans to support the local community with lots and lots of exciting job opportunities with us. We want to become one of the largest mortgage brokers in the UK. We also have plans to build a Mortgage 1 st Academy, this will provide exciting opportunities to those in our local community.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We run a schools education programme to better educate children what happens before, during and after a house purchase. We feel that this awareness will not only prove to be hugely beneficial when buying/renting a home, but will also help with general life skills.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision would be for Chesterfield FC to be back doing well in the Football League and for