​I have several years of experience in the dog care sector, working alongside all different dog breeds and working with their owners to gain a better understanding of the care needs of their beloved pet, for me to deliver the highest standard possible.

I’m passionate about dogs, they have been in my life since I volunteered in boarding kennels at the age of 13.

At Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care and Luxury Doggy Hotel, our philosophy is to provide a happy, healthy, stress-free experience for your canine companion and to provide them with a luxury boarding experience that feels just like home, with all the home comforts such as TV’s, heating, air conditioning, chill out lounge, agility paddock, splash pool and much more. We offer each pooch the freedom, love and security they have with you.

We believe that socialisation is vital to the happiness of dogs, therefore we have a rule at RC where the dogs are only allowed in the kennels to sleep!

After a day playing and socialising with our staff and other dogs, getting in their comfy bed is where they will want to be ready to have a great night’s sleep!

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Using innovation and technology to revolutionise the way we work to streamline and make internal systems work more efficiently. This is helping to provide a much better experience for customers and our team.

This week's Champions columnist is Dawn Brown from Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, affluent and growing

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting independent shops and cafes, and watching small businesses grow, develop and thrive.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We use recycled materials for designing of spaces, alongside an online system helping us towards the aim of being paper-free by end of 2023. We are also looking into the use of electric vehicles.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Because it’s a busy town, but also quite rural, we have the benefits of being set in 5.5 acres of grass paddock. However, we are close to local amenities too!

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have created several work experience placements for young adults, who come onto the site and help to look after the dogs. They bring fresh ideas to our team.

The town is currently undergoing a large amount of regeneration. How important is it that people continue to support independent businesses in Chesterfield?

It is paramount to keep supporting our independent businesses. This will ensure Chesterfield grows as a town and thrives in the future.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre has been a great success, introducing affordable office space for local businesses to help them grow.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would love to see Chesterfield continue to have a thriving community, full of small independent