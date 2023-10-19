Champions column: Strong community feeling in picturesque area full of opportunities

My name is Molly, I am 21 and I joined the Leverton UK team in August, taking on the role of PA to the directors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Leverton UK were looking to expand in to the self-funded development sector and my background in residential lettings seemed like the perfect skill gap that was missing to help the company deliver this vision.

It also gave me an opportunity to offer advice on the company’s limited social media exposure and working with Marcus I have helped rebuild the business website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This now links our group of companies helping to raise their presence.

Molly Jowitt, PA to the directors at Leverton UK, is this week's Champions columnist.

I am now looking at the company’s internal systems and how we can streamline outdated procedures to increase productivity, reduce duplication and bring a companywide standardised format in our drive to grow as a business.

Ultimately realising a better service and end product for our clients and customers.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last 12 months at Leverton UK have been instrumental in its 50-year history.

​”Picturesque, community and opportunity are the three words I’d used to describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire", says our latest Champions columnist Molly Jowitt.

We recorded our most successful year to date, delivering high profile fast-tracked projects for a number of Blue Chip nationwide clients, including the NHS which ultimately have helped to save lives.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Football Club, where Leverton UK support the Chesterfield FC Community Trust by sponsoring their Corporate Hospitality Box.

Our partnership with the trust was developed to help support the local community where we regularly invite local heroes as guests (go to our website to nominate your local hero – www.levertonuk.com/charity/)

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Leverton UK is becoming more sustainable in many ways by improving internal systems to realise a paperless environment.

We’re also trialling electric vans which help improve air quality by producing zero tailpipe emissions and reducing harmful CO2 and NOx emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Our offices are out at the beautiful Harper Hill in Wingerworth, where the views are spectacular. I couldn’t think of a better place to work.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Every year we offer work experience placements for local year 10 children giving them an insight in to how our business runs, we also offer apprenticeships alongside this.

We believe this is important to support our younger generation that will help our growing business to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business working to drive forward further investment in Chesterfield?

We’ve personally invested in 87 New Square, taking an old listed council building and refurbishing it into nine luxury apartments.

Along with improving the look of the building, we are hoping the multi-occupancy will stimulate a greater footfall into local businesses, helping to regenerate the area.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

87 New Square! Jokes aside, investment into urban living will be fundamental in the revival of Chesterfield town centre.

It stands to reason that an increased number of local residents will result in an increased spend into local business.

The refurbishment of buildings and new developments will improve the local aesthetic appearance of the area and bring local and national retail investment.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel the market place and new square project will really improve the central area of the town. Hopefully, further large-scale investment will be forthcoming into the local infrastructure and the community.

This, in line with further development of urban living accommodation, will hopefully see the town centre shops start to reopen with both national and independent traders.