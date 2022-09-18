Champions Column: Staveley deal is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community

My role is operational careers hub lead, and I work on behalf of the Careers & Enterprise Company with schools’ colleges and employers, to help every young person find their best next step.

The Careers & Enterprise Company is the national body for careers education in England, supporting schools and colleges to deliver modern, 21st century careers education.

I feel lucky that I get to work with schools and colleges across the North Derbyshire area, along with some fantastic businesses who are passionate about supporting young people and offering opportunities for them to progress and develop.

This week’s Champions columnist Laura Wilkins is the operational careers hub lead at D2N2, the region’s local enterprise partnership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

The D2N2 Careers Hub recently held a celebration event in North Derbyshire to acknowledge and share their success over the last academic year, the event was well attended and every person had the opportunity to share with others how they had contributed to the achievements of the Hub.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Inspiring, developing, friendly

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

We love to visit Tapton Park as my children like the ‘maze’ and as a family we also visit the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley regularly as that’s where we go for swimming lessons and attend children’s parties here.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The schools, businesses and partners I work with are mostly located within North Derbyshire, and are all invested in making the town a great place to live, work and visit.

There are also many opportunities for young people in our area, from the schools and colleges to the fantastic employers who are offering apprenticeships.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

I absolutely love working with young people and they are at the heart of my role within the D2N2 Careers Hub.

My focus is to raise their aspirations by supporting meaningful encounters with businesses and working alongside schools to develop their careers and education.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people? What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

One of our priorities is the Levelling Up agenda, and supporting people to access training to develop their skills.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Staveley Town Deal is a fantastic opportunity not only for Staveley but the wider Chesterfield community too.

The opportunities which are coming out of the funding will undoubtedly transform the area, along with an increase in jobs and opportunities for local people.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

Supporting young people to achieve their very best next step will continue to be our focus, and we all have our part to play in this.

It would be great to see more local businesses finding out how they can get involved and pledging to support young people.