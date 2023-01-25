Champions Column: Station’s redevelopment will have a major impact on town

Lightmain is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of MUGAs (Multi-Use Games Areas). We both manufacture and of quality MUGAs and other steel products you would expect to see in public open spaces and schools.

With 60 per cent of our full-time employees either living in, or within five miles of, Chesterfield, we felt it was important, despite being based over the border in Sheffield, to invest in becoming a Chesterfield Champion.

There are exciting growth plans ahead for the business as we enter 2023 and beyond.

Will Moroney, managing director of Sheffield-based Lightmain.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We have had a number of successful, large, projects complete throughout the year, but the biggest success has been the appointment of three new full-time members of staff to aid with taking the business forward, and continuing the steady growth that has taken place over the last five years.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Progressive. Resilient. Home.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

A favourite place of mine to visit is Linacre Reservoir. A relatively short walk from home there’s nothing better than being there at the start of the day as the sun begins to rise over the town centre.

There are a growing number of good eateries that we look to support as much as possible around the area too.

The Hunloke Arms at Wingerworth is a particular favourite.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

All our steel products are produced from recycled steel within the UK. We also offer a 25 year guarantee on a lot of our products. We like to live by the saying “Fit and Forget”.

Our installations last many years, and still look as good as new. Installing once in a generation is better than needing to go back to replace time and again – and that is all down to the quality of our products.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

I have been involved in a volunteer role as an enterprise advisor at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School for the last five years.

Within Lightmain, we have committed to delivering a work experience week in 2023 and are looking towards our next appointment being an apprentice.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The re-development of the train station and the pedestrian access into the town centre would be the most impactful for the town.

A station upgrade is well overdue, and given that businesses see Chesterfield as a well-located area for basing themselves, it is important for it to feel like a welcoming, modern environment, whether that’s for people driving into the town centre, or, stepping off the train and walking to work.

