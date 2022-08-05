SDE Group is a multi-discipline company specialising in storage solutions and SEMA approved racking inspections, interior design and fit-out, 3D modelling and visualisation, mezzanine floors, electrical installations, EV and much more.

Our future business aim is to have a larger impact on the environment within the services we offer.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

This week's columnist Luke Hemstock is a project consultant at SDE Group.

Continuing to build new relationships with local clients to help them make their business space function more efficiently. This has enabled SDE Group to successfully impact growth within the local economy.

Using Markham Vale as a perfect example, we have completed multiple projects for a variety of different clients.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, historical, evolving.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chatsworth Road – including retail and areas for socialising with independent bars and restaurants. Also, Queen’s Park – providing areas for leisure and the outdoors.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Over the last year, SDE Group has expanded into a new sector of the business where we are responsible for installing and maintaining EV car chargers up and down the electric highway.

EV chargers are now installed at our head office to encourage our staff to switch to hybrid and electric vehicles.

We have also recently invested in Solar Panels on our office roof to become more energy efficient.

We also have exciting news that another area of the business has recently been launched – SDE Energy Solutions.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

A big focus of the company over the last few years has been employing and training young people and graduates to bring in new ideas, help them progress and develop their career here at SDE Group.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We aim to use local suppliers where possible to promote companies in and around Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Chesterfield Station Master Plan.

I feel this will encourage more business and tourism to Chesterfield as this is a gateway to the whole of the UK through the rail network. This creates an immediate impression of Chesterfield upon entering the town and also opens up more job opportunities for the local community.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would love to see the high street and market place regenerated to become a place people specifically come to shop and socialise at local bars and restaurants.