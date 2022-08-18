Champions Column: Sense of community spirit and friendliness has been so wonderful to witness

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belvedere House in Chesterfield is a new, purpose-built, 64-bedroom luxury residential care home.

We opened in March and are delighted to have welcomed several new residents through our doors already, as they make Belvedere House their new home.

We are continuing to increase resident numbers every week and are just about to open our second floor, which is an exciting next stage in the home’s journey.

This week's columnist Shiva Sheikholeslami is the home manager at Crown Care Group.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our greatest achievement in the last year, I feel, was to be given the opportunity of becoming a part of such an amazing community.

Since opening in March this year, the support has been truly overwhelming and we look forward to continue building on this.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, positive, beautiful.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I have enjoyed visiting community groups as the pure passion and unrelenting willingness to help others is heart-warming.

There are also some stunning historical and horticultural sites that have something for everyone to enjoy.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We take being as sustainable as possible incredibly seriously. We have energy saving champions at all of our homes who work hard to promote and maintain ways of working to reduce the amount of energy used.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The sense of community spirit and friendliness has been so wonderful to witness. There truly is a fantastic sense of willingness to help and make a difference.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We support and encourage all of our staff members, especially our younger members, to develop within the company.

This can be through internal guidance and training or external training such as NVQ’s specialist subjects.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We have had the pleasure of supporting Gussie’s Kitchen, which is based at St Augustine’s Church, whose volunteers worked tirelessly to provide much needed food and clothes to local people.

Sharon who runs it, along with Lisa Blakemore, has allowed us to really become a part of the community and has given us the opportunity to help with food donations.

We are looking forward to attending future community events that will help us continue to build strong relationships.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have had lots of support from Councillors Jenny Flood and Lisa Blakemore who have kindly introduced us to local community projects and groups.

This has allowed us to take time to talk to people living in the area to see how we can help and engage with their projects.