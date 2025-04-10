Champions column: Revitalised town centre will make it even easier for visitors to enjoy our fantastic area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello, my name is Dominic Wish, and I am the technical director at HMX UK Ltd.

We supply Hydromx, a revolutionary heat transfer nanofluid that replaces water in heating or cooling systems.

By using Hydromx, businesses and households can save up to 35 per cent on annual gas bills, with an equivalent reduction in carbon emissions, achieving payback in three years or less. Our product is installed in homes, schools, and offices worldwide, including the Empire State Building and even the Dubai Ice Rink.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

Our latest Champions columnist Dominic Wish is the technical director at HMX UK Ltd.

One of our biggest successes has been working with the Church of England’s Diocese of Chelmsford.

They approached us to help reduce carbon emissions in their primary schools. Following trials in three schools, where we delivered gas savings of 32 per cent to 47 per cent, they rolled out Hydromx across all 36 of their primary schools and even installed it in one of their conference centres just before Christmas.

This has not only saved them money but also helped reduce their carbon footprint by around eight tonnes per year.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, accessible, central.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting the Peak District for walking, as well as the area’s fantastic historic sites like Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Sustainability is at the heart of what we do. We help our customers reduce carbon emissions, supporting them on their journey to net zero with effective carbon reduction plans.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

One of Chesterfield’s biggest advantages is how close everything is. You can be in the Peak District in just 15 minutes or on the motorway heading towards the coast. The town itself has a friendly feel, yet it offers easy access to the rest of the country. It’s truly the best of both worlds.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

Outside of work, I am a trustee at Aquabox, a Wirksworth-based charity that manufactures water filters for disaster zones worldwide. It’s a cause I’m passionate about, helping provide clean drinking water to those who need it most.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received recently, and how has that impacted your organisation?

The best support I’ve received recently has been through networking. Destination Chesterfield continues to offer fantastic opportunities to connect with other businesses and build valuable relationships.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Advanced Manufacturing & Life Sciences building under construction at the college is one of the most exciting developments in Chesterfield. It will help develop much-needed skills and resources to support the town’s manufacturing industry in the future.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

By 2030, I’d love to see a revitalised town centre with sustainable transport links into the Peak District, making it even easier for visitors to enjoy their leisure time in our fantastic area.