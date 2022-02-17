I was born and raised in Chesterfield and have enjoyed growing up here. I started interning with Junction Arts during my course at Chesterfield College where I was studying art and design, specialising in community arts.

I have been with the team at Junction Arts for a little over a year now and have loved every minute of it.

It feels fantastic to be giving back to my local community which has supported me so much to grow and develop. I feel so grateful that my days are filled with creativity, exciting projects, and great people.

This week's columnist Martha Bramwell is an intern with local community arts charity Junction Arts.

Junction Arts is the charity behind annual festivals, the Bolsover Lantern Parade and Tapton Lock Festival.

Last year, it also organised Chesterfield’s first lantern parade in December, which brought schools and communities together to create a magical parade of lights through the town.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

In December, I played a part in creating Chesterfield’s first lantern parade. I was so proud to see all of the lanterns made by school children and members of the community walk together from Queen’s Park into the town centre.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Unique, developing and creative.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love taking my dog, Nellie, for walks and a picnic at Linacre Reservoir. It’s so beautiful up there. Then going for amazing food at Gingerz BBQ. I’ve recently discovered it and definitely recommend it!

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I’ve grown up in Chesterfield and have always loved how welcoming people are. There is a real sense of community and people are always willing to help if you need it.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

A number of our projects work directly with young people, giving them opportunities to take care of their mental health, learn new skills and take their aspirations to new heights.More recently, the charity launched its internship which supports young people, like myself, to get experience working in a busy community arts charity.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We work side by side with schools, care homes, community groups and individuals to create meaningful workshops and events that create strong and supportive friendships.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

As I was first starting with Junction Arts, I was told the more I put into something, the more I would get out. This has really stuck with me.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

My vision of Chesterfield in 2030 is a high street full of independent businesses, shops and restaurants showing off the amazing talent this town has.

Continuing and increasing the support of local businesses with lower rents, business development grants and training will encourage their growth.