Champions Column: Queen's Park is a lovely open space the town can be proud of

I’m 37 years old, proud dad of three children and husband to Hannah.

Born and raised in Chesterfield, I studied Mechanical Systems Engineering at Sheffield University and have since worked in the town all my life.

I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing sports and exploring the great outdoors.

Will Sissons, founder and managing director of iTrack Ltd.

iTrack was founded back in 2014, with the business starting out as an eBay side venture. Since then, the company has experienced significant growth and continues to do so with many exciting projects in the pipeline. We are proud to supply nationwide retailers, Halfords, and other reputable businesses in the UK.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Moving into our new premises at The Glass Yard development of Sheffield Road. It’s great to be part of such a modern, vibrant facility.

How would you describe Chesterfield using only three words?

Traditional. Evolving. Connected.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Queen’s Park is always a great place to take the kids, especially during the summer months when there is always something happening to keep them entertained. It is a lovely open space that the town can be proud of. I also play football on the 3G pitch with friends every week – another brilliant facility.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Like many businesses, we are striving to become Net Zero. We have made changes to our packaging to use 100% recyclable materials and taken other steps to help the environment and support the battle to slow down climate change, such as introducing fully electric company vehicles.

We also try our best to work with local companies where possible to minimise transport and in turn help other local businesses thrive.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

I was born and raised in Chesterfield, and this is where I call home. To be able to run a business from my hometown amongst friends and family is what I love.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have recently recruited a marketing graduate from Sheffield Hallam University – it’s a pleasure to be able to offer young talented people the chance to forge a career in the telematics industry and in return, I’m sure they will contribute to the future success of the business.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We work closely with many local businesses in the area – we have recently launched an ‘Approved Installer’ programme where we are inviting local car dealerships, car garages to offer a fitting service for our vehicle trackers. Dealerships can use this opportunity to offer an extra service to their customers and ultimately drive profits through this add-on sale initiative.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We are members of the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce where we have a range of useful information at our disposal 24/7.

