Champions Column: Proud to live in such a beautiful and hardworking area as ours

We operate from a purpose-built centre very close to the town centre. Many of our services are based in the centre which also has a lovely accessible garden.

My team is highly trained and passionate about the work they do and the majority live locally.

My personal interests are hiking, reading, history and travelling, when I get the time!

This week's columnist ​Heather Fawbert is the CEO of Fairplay.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Surviving and working through the pandemic made me so incredibly proud of the team here at Fairplay. I feel that even though it was tough economically, as an organisation we are now stronger and more resilient than ever and can face any other challenges that come our way.

We had brilliant support from local businesses and my thanks go to the Birkfest Team who once again chose Fairplay as their charity for 2022 and raised an incredible amount of money!

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, beautiful and hardworking!

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love meeting friends in the independent cafes and bars in town for a drink and a catch-up, especially after work which I think is a great time to go out.

I also love visiting the surrounding countryside and I am extremely proud to live in such a beautiful area.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Fairplay has always had a sustainability policy, which includes having solar PV cells on the building, an air source heat pump and rain water harvesting.

The young people always recycle and I keep switching the lights off, especially now with the cost of heating!

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is where I’m from, my roots are here even though my own children have moved to live in northern cities.

From Chesterfield you can get anywhere really quickly as the roads and trains are usually great and easily accessible.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Fairplay has a great history of employing apprentices, most of whom have gained full-time employment and stayed with us.

We also work very closely with the University of Derby and Chesterfield College to offer placements to students. Nursing, OT and physio students have a great placement with us as they learn about nursing and health in a community setting, where the focus is on the social needs of the young person - not just their medical needs.

Many of our volunteers are young people who come to us from local schools and colleges.

They learn some wonderful skills and even if they don’t decide on a career working with people in a health or social care setting, they will certainly learn how to work as part of a team and how to problem solve.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Fairplay is a large employer in Chesterfield which supports over two hundred children and young people with a wide range of additional needs and disabilities.

We also work with local young people from the community who come to us for work and volunteering experience.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Linking the station with an interesting walkway into the town centre would make a visit to the town more pleasant, especially if it’s fully accessible – I would love to see people coming to Chesterfield from nearby villages and even Sheffield to spend their leisure time.

I think the town could do much more with the market – let’s go for a wonderful Christmas market like Bath and Lincoln and have more exciting events around the market at other times in the year.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would like to see Chesterfield full of independent shops with an art gallery or exhibition space in the town centre.