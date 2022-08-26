Champions column: Picturesque and historic town is a great place to be based
My name is David Freeman and I am a radio presenter with Spire Radio, broadcasting to Chesterfield (and the world) and, as we say, “we are the heart of Derbyshire”. I retired from full-time work after 43 years in the commercial professional kitchen industry.
I joined Spire Radio back in January 2021 and now have my own radio show which broadcasts from our studios in Chesterfield.
Being a web-based radio station, it means we can be heard all over the world and we have regular expats who were originally from Chesterfield listening to the show – especially the weather forecast!
We love to promote local businesses and activities which are of interest to our listeners. I think it's important for the people of Chesterfield to be invited into the studio to discuss the business or activity which they are involved with and what better way than on local radio.
What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?
Improving the number of listeners in Chesterfield and surrounding areas - this is the only way to gauge our success and recruit excellent presenters. We’ve also worked in partnership with Chesterfield College by taking on work experience marketing students.
How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?
Historic, picturesque, rural.
What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?
The Chesterfield Canal is so tranquil and a great place to walk along the towpath to rid yourself of any stress. The Artisan Market is a good place for visitors and locals alike, with plenty of home-made gifts and food on offer.
How is your business becoming more sustainable?
All of our presenters live locally and, personally, I leave the car at home and walk to the studio like most.
Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?
Having dealt with large corporate accounts in the past when I was working, it is so lovely to make a difference to local businesses. By walking into a business, you can generally deal with the decision maker.
How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?
We have formed a relationship with Chesterfield College and are about to take on our first marketing work experience trainee.
Young people are so keen to work with a radio station and this will give them insight into how we put a programme on air and task them on marketing for the station.
What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?
Making the marketplace and traders a focal part of the town to encourage more visitors to the town centre. In my opinion, we should have chalet style buildings painted in pastel colours for the traders which resembles a German market.