Champions Column: People of Chesterfield have created a great sense of community

I joined the Chamber in 2020 after ten years running a successful online business.

I am passionate about supporting local businesses, both small and large, helping them achieve their goals using my experience.

I have lived near Buxton for over 17 years, having moved from Manchester where I attended university.

This week's columnist Steve Phillips is a business adviser at East Midlands Chamber.

The Chamber provides business support and representation to a membership base of more than 4,125 businesses and over 3,000 affiliates in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

We are the second-largest Chamber of Commerce in the country, with roots stretching back more than 150 years.

We employ 150 staff across 11 offices in the three counties.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

For the brief time I have been working on the Chesterfield Digital High Street project, I have taken great satisfaction from businesses taking on the advice our team has given them and putting it into practice. Hearing their success stories, whether it’s gaining new social media followers or increasing custom as a result of these actions, is very rewarding.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Creative, independent and vibrant.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love walking through the narrow streets of the Shambles, where you will find some amazing independent shops – whether it be searching for a rare record to add to your collection, or a unique gift for a friend or loved one.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

The Chamber has signed the UN Race to Zero initiative, which involves setting a goal to cut half our emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

We are in the process of creating a net zero plan, which will include setting a baseline carbon footprint to measure against, installing energy-efficient lighting and heating systems, and developing an employee engagement strategy to support behavioural changes in terms of workspaces, travel and waste.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The people make Chesterfield. Each of the businesses I have worked with have been friendly and receptive to the project, embracing new ideas. It is also exciting to see the town being so supportive to businesses – there is a great sense of community within our business community.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

The vision of Chesterfield Borough Council, in providing the funding for the Digital High Street project, has made sure both large and small businesses can benefit from support and advice on aspects such as maintaining an online presence and digital marketing.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The rejuvenation of the Market Place will play a major part in Chesterfield re-inventing itself as a modern shopping destination, whilst paying homage to its market town heritage.

Bringing all the fantastic independent market traders together in one place will make it the beating heart of Chesterfield again.