Champions column: People in our area are always so welcoming and passionate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​I am Phoebe Marriott and I work for The Children’s Hospital Charity as the events fundraising officer. I organise a range of events, from skydives to the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

These events offer our supporters unforgettable experiences and help

raise funds to directly support Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charity helps to ensure the team at Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust has

Our latest Champions columnist is Phoebe Marriott, events fundraising officer, The Children’s Hospital Charity.

exactly what they want, when they need it, to deliver the best possible care for patients.

1. What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past

year?

Thanks to the generosity of the public, charities and local businesses, we managed to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forming strong relationships with these people has been easy due to their friendly nature and willingness to help”, says our latest Champions columnist Phoebe Marriott, events fundraising officer, The Children’s Hospital Charity.

raise £6 million for the hospital to have its very own Helipad.

The new helipad will reduce delays for patients who need urgent critical care from across

South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and offer privacy and dignity.

2. How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three

words?

Scenic, Welcoming, Ambitious

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chatsworth House, Linacre Reservoir and Hardwick! They are all beautiful venues to visit

and offer walks with great scenery and wildlife.

4. How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We have a designated ‘Green Team’ to identify what we can improve on and track the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

outcomes. A few examples of our efforts to be more sustainable include:

- Using more environmentally friendly event materials

- Looking at our digital impact

- Encourage staff to lift share or walk to work

5. Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The people of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are always welcoming and passionate about

things that are important to them. We have a range of supporters in the area, from corporates to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

families who have used the hospital. Forming such strong relationships with these people has

been easy due to their friendly nature and willingness to help.

6. How are you supporting young people in your business?

- We work with universities to offer volunteering opportunities and we are the topic of

specific assignments in courses

- We offer work experience

- We have given interviews and event access to students to help with their studies and

experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of our biggest supporters are young people. Despite being so young, they are so adamant to

take on challenges and fundraise for the charity to say thank you for their care. We’re also lucky to

share stories of children who have experienced Sheffield Children’s, increasing awareness of the

Charity.

7. How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting patients from across the country and beyond, children from Chesterfield often travel

to Sheffield Children's for specialist care. For this reason, it’s even more important that the Charity

are there to help Sheffield Children’s have what it needs when it’s needed for the best possible

care. Whether it’s patients like Ezra or parents like Gill who sponsor snowflakes each year in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

memory of her daughter, The Children’s Hospital Charity is truly a part of the Chesterfield

community.

8. Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the

town and why?

PEAK (BIRCHALL ESTATE) - Offering a new, exciting tourist destination in the area will attract more

tourists, encouraging them to appreciate the local area and hopefully venture into the town. It is a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

lovely space to encourage both locals and tourists to spend time outdoors and appreciate the

environment around us.

The new space will offer new jobs and opportunities for the locals and show how upcoming