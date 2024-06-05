Champions column: People in our area are always so welcoming and passionate
1. What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past
year?
Thanks to the generosity of the public, charities and local businesses, we managed to
raise £6 million for the hospital to have its very own Helipad.
The new helipad will reduce delays for patients who need urgent critical care from across
South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and offer privacy and dignity.
2. How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three
words?
Scenic, Welcoming, Ambitious
3. What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?
Chatsworth House, Linacre Reservoir and Hardwick! They are all beautiful venues to visit
and offer walks with great scenery and wildlife.
4. How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?
We have a designated ‘Green Team’ to identify what we can improve on and track the
outcomes. A few examples of our efforts to be more sustainable include:
- Using more environmentally friendly event materials
- Looking at our digital impact
- Encourage staff to lift share or walk to work
5. Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?
The people of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are always welcoming and passionate about
things that are important to them. We have a range of supporters in the area, from corporates to
families who have used the hospital. Forming such strong relationships with these people has
been easy due to their friendly nature and willingness to help.
6. How are you supporting young people in your business?
- We work with universities to offer volunteering opportunities and we are the topic of
specific assignments in courses
- We offer work experience
- We have given interviews and event access to students to help with their studies and
experience
Some of our biggest supporters are young people. Despite being so young, they are so adamant to
take on challenges and fundraise for the charity to say thank you for their care. We’re also lucky to
share stories of children who have experienced Sheffield Children’s, increasing awareness of the
Charity.
7. How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?
Supporting patients from across the country and beyond, children from Chesterfield often travel
to Sheffield Children's for specialist care. For this reason, it’s even more important that the Charity
are there to help Sheffield Children’s have what it needs when it’s needed for the best possible
care. Whether it’s patients like Ezra or parents like Gill who sponsor snowflakes each year in
memory of her daughter, The Children’s Hospital Charity is truly a part of the Chesterfield
community.
8. Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the
town and why?
PEAK (BIRCHALL ESTATE) - Offering a new, exciting tourist destination in the area will attract more
tourists, encouraging them to appreciate the local area and hopefully venture into the town. It is a
lovely space to encourage both locals and tourists to spend time outdoors and appreciate the
environment around us.
The new space will offer new jobs and opportunities for the locals and show how upcoming
Chesterfield/North Derbyshire is, potentially attracting businesses to relocate to the area.