We are a local charity, based in Chesterfield and working across Chesterfield, Bolsover District and North East Derbyshire District.

We believe that we can create a better future for everyone in our communities through the arts and culture.

We deliver around 20 projects every year, employing professional artists to work with communities to create all types of art from murals, mosaics, textiles, sculptures and more.

Each year we deliver two annual, free, family festivals; Bolsover Lantern Parade now in its 30th year and Tapton Lock Festival which just celebrated its 10th year in 2022.

We are also adding a new festival, Chesterfield Children’s Festival, on July 29 and 30.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

In November 2022 I travelled to Bogota, Colombia with three other community arts charities from the East Midlands to take part in a two-week training course with youth workers from three other countries; Denmark, Honduras and Colombia.

Together we all learnt about the many aspects of starting and developing a creative business, and how to train people we work with (especially young artists) to start their own creative business.

The training was called Artployment and there is a toolkit available with instructions on how to lead different sessions, such as budgeting, business planning and marketing.

Junction Arts has a copy which can be borrowed or it will be available online soon: https://city-arts.org.uk/project/artployment/

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?Welcoming, evolving and green.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting the market on market days, especially on a Thursday, you never know what you might find. Tapton Lock is a great place for a walk, it’s so close to busy roads yet is a little oasis on its own.

As a pizza fan, I’ve got to say Pizza Pi.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?We are continually making our festivals in particular more sustainable by not using single-use plastic and encouraging our attendees and vendors to do the same.

Our staff are encouraged to utilise online meetings as much as possible to cut down on our organisational travel.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

West Studios in particular is an amazing place for us to work, being in close proximity to creative businesses and artists has been great for creative networks in Chesterfield.

We have found businesses, charities, and other organisations in Chesterfield to be very supportive and friendly which we love as partnership working is very important to us.

We have found a similar ethos in people wanting to work together to make Chesterfield and North Derbyshire a better place to live and work.

How are you supporting young people in your business?Since 2020, we have run an internship programme for young people who are interested in working in the arts to have a more in-depth experience within the Junction Arts team, working with us 15 hours per week. We will be advertising for our next intern soon.

Our first intern has since gone onto become an apprentice with us and is developing into a permanent role within the team.

We also host young people from work experience school placements each year; last year we had four young people work with us for a week and this year we have five young people coming to work with us for a week each.We also have a young trustee on our board and have a project called ‘Next Gen’ for 16-24 year olds that meet monthly at West Studios to try different workshops, meet artists, network and build confidence and skills.

How is your organisation helping to strengthen our local community in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?Through our projects we are working with people from across the region, connecting them with others, improving their wellbeing and helping them feel more connected to where they live.

During our festivals and events we bring a large amount of people together to enjoy the arts and culture as leisure activities where they can spend time with family and friends, make memories and feel proud of where they live.

How important is the role of our local charity sector, in ensuring Chesterfield remains a great place to live and work for everyone?The local charity sector is hugely important for Chesterfield as there is a wealth of professionals across all expertise working closely with people at a grassroots level. The charity sector is incredibly knowledgeable, hard-working and caring.

Whilst we use the arts as our tool to engage people, we are sometimes the only reason people have to leave the house that week.

The charity sector is very good at creating links and working together to improve places, infrastructure and ultimately people’s day-to-day lives.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the Peak Gateway has great potential to boost the town’s tourism and connections with local tourist destinations.