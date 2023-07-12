Champions Column: Peak development will attract more visitors into this region

​I joined Shorts in 2016 and my role is client FD and digital improvement lead within our Genus (management Information) team.

Shorts support businesses and individuals of all sizes, ranging from accounts and audits to corporate finance and private client.

Within our Genus team we offer three main services: Software Solutions – providing Xero conversions, support and training. As well as process mapping and improvements. Management Accounts – preparing them for businesses or training the in-house team so they can prepare them themselves and FD Services – working with business owners to understand where they are now, where they want to be and how to get there.

My favourite part of the job is getting to work with some fantastic local businesses and helping/watching them grow.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Within our team we have developed our Client FD Service this past year which has meant that we have supported numerous businesses with their growth plans. We work with them to improve their financial reporting, reduce debtors, introduce forecasts, and consider strategy.

Seeing businesses that we work with succeed is something we are proud of, and it’s a real privilege to be part of that journey.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?Friendly, community, historic. Chesterfield has a lot to offer, it is a lovely place to live and work, having good amenities in the area without having the hustle and commotion of a large city.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

We love to visit Hardwick Hall as a family. I have three young boys and there is something to do for everyone – the boys love the woodland walks and myself and my husband love the history and the gardens.

It’s a great opportunity to get some fresh air and get out and about as a family.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

There are some fantastic independent, innovative businesses in the local area that work hard to deliver fantastic services/products. I really find it a joy working with some of them and seeing them thrive.

There is a real sense of community in Chesterfield that is hard to find elsewhere.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?We have run free training events with local Chambers supporting local business owners by giving them practical advice they can then apply to their businesses.

We also regularly take part in local charity events and fundraising – 13 of us have entered a team at the Sparkle Night Walk supporting Ashgate Hospice.All team members are also given one volunteer day a year which can be used for many things including being involved in an ICAEW Led programme called RISE where we help young people from lower economic backgrounds.

Chesterfield possesses a strong community of businesses in the legal, financial and professional service sectors – why do you think this?

I think Chesterfield businesses are particularly good at being able to spot synergies with other companies – which ultimately improves opportunities and provides better services.

We work closely with solicitors and other professional services to deliver the best service to a business.

It is about building a network of support where it is about collaboration not competition.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

PEAK is an exciting development that looks to connect local people with the outdoors as well as attracting people into the area, therefore increasing the footfall to local businesses.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would love to see the town centre thriving – bringing more people back into the heart of Chesterfield and supporting local businesses.