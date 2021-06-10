Champions Column: Passion and innovation have helped our business to take off

Each of our clients are individuals and, as such, their care package will be bespoke to them. Care and support plans are made with our clients and their family and friends. We believe this is an essential part of care as it ensures that our clients’ needs are met, all whilst taking into account their priorities and goals.

Our team is passionate about delivering high quality care and we are always looking to promote an ethos of innovative practice and ideas. We endeavour to recruit staff that have empathy, are compassionate and want to make a positive contribution to the delivery of care to the highest possible standards.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A view of Chesterfield Market.

Starting a business is never easy, but starting a health care business during a pandemic and national lockdown was especially difficult. We were met with a lot of barriers, but we overcame these to open in 2020.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Picturesque, community, flourishing.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

This week’s columnist Helen Axup is registered manager at SureCare, Chesterfield.

We source our products locally and, as home care requires a lot of travel, we encourage car share to help with the environmental impact. We are also paper friendly, making online assessments and using online storage systems which are not only more responsible but more efficient.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are in the process of setting up links with Chesterfield College offering apprenticeships and work experience. Young people can be overlooked, especially in the care industry, but we believe that they have a contribution to make and are usually innovative in their approach.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We offer not only the traditional care to people with certain disabilities, mobility and other health needs, but also offer care for people who struggle with social isolation and mental health needs.

Recruitment is another way in which we help our community. We are always looking for local people that have the caring attributes as well as the local knowledge.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

Just because of what we do, we would recommend Dobbies Garden Centre Chesterfield. Dobbies offers somewhere where we can take clients to have a look around, a sit down and a drink and bite to eat. Its all in the one place and is wheelchair friendly.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Destination Chesterfield and the Chesterfield Champions network have been invaluable with the support of our business. They have helped us focus on areas that needed extra attention such as advertising and signposted us to different organisations that we could benefit from.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?