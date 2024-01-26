Champions column: ​Our well-connected town has plenty of positives going for it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We support on anything from policy development to full climate transition planning, including reporting, training and general guidance.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Our long-term client JLEN won awards for Environmental, Social and Governance communication for the sixth year in a row. Green Arch Consulting first developed this report in 2018 and has supported in its on-going evolution and expansion since then, including working in the background to develop the procedures and datapoints required for the end of year reporting.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, community-based, green

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love the centre of town – there’s plenty to explore. After that the canal and the parks are a firm favourite.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

It’s difficult to work on sustainability as a sole trader consultant but here are some of the things I work on:

Arrange meetings in places near to public transport, so I can minimise car usage

Order vegetarian meals at conferences and events – minimising the carbon footprint of my work-related meals

Source refurbished items for my office

Buy renewable energy, and minimise energy usage

Invest my pension in ethical funds

Challenge the status quo – ask questions about sustainability. You’d be surprised how often inefficient decisions are made simply because no one bothered to question it!

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is very well connected – I have clients across the UK and can reach most of them by train. I also have the quality of life that comes with living here so I have the best of both worlds.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

I feel strongly about mentoring younger generations to see the huge opportunities in this field. I do this by speaking to school students and university courses about my work in sustainability.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

I am a trustee of a local charity – the Cannon Mill Trust – which is working to secure and refurbish a local heritage building to provide a space for young people in Chesterfield to learn new sustainability-related skills such as how to refurbish items that would otherwise be thrown away.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

One of my objectives for 2024 is to work with small business advisers to identify new opportunities for my business going forward.

Small businesses need to constantly be thinking about how to maintain our relevance – otherwise we will be left behind.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The planned refurbishment of the market in the town centre is exciting and will hopefully encourage more people to visit the town.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?