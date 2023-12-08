Champions column: Our vibrant and accessible town has plenty going for it

​Hi, I’m Jason Evans, HSE advisor and principal designer at Mascot Management Ltd. We provide specialist project, construction and cost management services to organisations involved at any levelin the procurement of construction works.

​I am an active member of Chesterfield’s Property and Construction Group, which supports development and regeneration across the town.

What has been the greatest achievement over the last year for your business?

We’ve shown resilience working alongside our clients. One of our unique selling points is how we align ourselves with our partners to understand their problems and add value.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire using only three words?

Vibrant, Accessible, Open

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We used to visit lots of different construction sites historically, but since the pandemic, we’ve greatly reduced our business mileage thanks to the use of Microsoft Teams. Also, our office is very energy efficient thanks to the use of Solar PV and LED lighting.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to go walking along the Chesterfield Canal. It’s on our doorstep and I feel it is still a bit of a hidden gem for our area. It’s a lovely place where you can get some relaxation time and take in the wildlife and scenery.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

Our client base and extended network in the town are all friendly, open, and easy to get on with. It feels great to work with people in Chesterfield to collaborate effectively, solve problems and deliver a good service.

How are you supporting young people in your business for apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience?

Our last large project in Chesterfield was the Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road, where we

collaborated with Chesterfield College, carrying out site tours for plumbing and carpentry apprentices. I also became a governor of Chesterfield College. It was so enjoyable seeing our young people grow and develop.

How is your business working to drive forward future investment in Chesterfield?

We often work in collaboration with other professionals, architects, and engineering practices locally. We don’t see ourselves as a business where we compartmentalise. We work as a team to get the best results.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the Chesterfield Station Master Plan will provide an excellent entry point into the town, making it feel like a real destination. Hopefully, it will bring further investment and regeneration to the area, with businesses wanting to settle here on the back of it.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would like to see more youngsters in the town getting into construction trades, by focusing on professional

qualifications for our students and giving them a good route into industry.