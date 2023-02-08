Champions Column: Our town needs to keep on pushing forward during 2023

Addooco is a leading provider of Managed IT, Cloud and Communication solutions based in our own dedicated building on Dunston Technology Park.

Since the company was established in 2008, Addooco has enjoyed sustained success and continuous growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside work, I am chairman of Chesterfield Cricket Club, which is at the heart of the community and we’re incredibly proud to carry the town name.

Nigel Mallender, head of sales and marketing at Addooco IT.

We work closely with Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Cricket Club each year to stage the hugely successful Festival of Cricket which brings so many visitors to our town.

It’s a very exciting phase for both Chesterfield Cricket Club and Addooco, both have so many great initiatives either planned or already underway in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

2022 was a hugely positive year for Addooco and it’s tough to choose just one achievement.

'Chesterfield is almost unrecognisable to the town I moved to back in 1997. The growth through so many exciting new ventures and housing developments has been phenomenal', says our latest Champions columnist Nigel Mallender.

We retained our ISO accreditation for ISO27001 Information Security Management, ISO9001 Quality Management Systems and ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Team grew by 20 per cent, we invested 10 per cent of our turnover in a new Data Centre with best of breed technology and implemented projects at some great local businesses including Knights Care and Precision Products.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Underrated. Ambitious. Thriving.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s Park, the home of Chesterfield Cricket Club, is one of my favourite places.

My family and I love Italian food and wine and my wife’s favourite restaurant is Lombardis, where we always have such a lovely evening.

Bottle & Thyme in the town centre is also another favourite place of ours to eat and drink.

The Technique Stadium is also a great way to spend an afternoon or evening with friends and family, cheering on the Spireites… after a couple of fantastic Brampton Brewery pre-match pints in the Glassworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

As a business, Addooco are tremendously focused on the environment and sustainability, we’ve had our ISO14001 for Environmental Management Systems in place for several years now and, by the end of 2023, we will be PAS2060 certified for carbon neutral, there’s many other initiatives that feed into this too including our EV charging points at our offices, all our company cars are electric also and all the energy we procure, whether at our offices or our Data Centre, is renewable.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I grew up in a beautiful part of North Yorkshire but I’m very proud to call Chesterfield my home. I cannot imagine living anywhere else and that’s down to the friendly people and the community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield is great for families with its huge range of parks, play centres, sporting appeal and family friendly pubs and restaurants.

For history lovers, there’s Hardwick Hall, Bolsover Castle, the Peak District and many other places close by. Chesterfield is so well connected and great for business too with Sheffield and Nottingham on the doorstep, East Midlands Airport within a 45-minute drive and London only two hours away by train.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Supporting young people is a huge passion of mine and one of the reasons I was so pleased to join Addooco as they share so many of the same values, particularly when it comes to giving youngsters an opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large proportion of our growing team have come through our successful apprentice scheme, we’ve had chefs, petrol attendants, taxi drivers and baristas join us and with no previous experience in the IT sector and who have gone on to become talented members of our team.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Waterside scheme will be a wonderful addition to Chesterfield.

First impressions always count and when people step off the train at Chesterfield Railway Station to a hive of modern offices, luxury apartments and bustling shops and cafes it will portray our town in such a positive way, that of a modern, vibrant Chesterfield and one that is also steeped in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been impressed by The Glass Yard too, it’s an eye-catching development and The Batch House is incredibly popular with locals and is heaving on Chesterfield FC match days.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield is almost unrecognisable to the town I moved to back in 1997. The growth through so many exciting new ventures and housing developments has been phenomenal.

But, and whilst it isn’t easy in the current economic climate, we cannot rest on our laurels and need to continue pushing forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad