Champions Column: Our town is beautiful so let’s shout about it and show it off

​We specialise in bespoke and individualised aesthetic treatments which aim to enhance and refresh your looks subtly.

Our emphasis is on helping you to feel the best version of yourself. In addition to providing a broad range of aesthetic treatments, we regularly collaborate with local businesses providing educational sessions to help you to live your healthiest life, our latest collaboration being with Dr Amanda Smith of Peak Menopause and Sexual Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Theresa Goldsmith, a registered nurse and proud owner of The Goldsmith Clinic.

Growth! It’s been an exciting journey as The Goldsmith Clinic has experienced remarkable growth in the last year.

During this time, we welcomed three new talents to our team, and Becky, our amazing therapist, received a well-deserved promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Accessible, friendly, beautiful.

‘As a lifelong Chesterfield resident, I felt very proud of our bustling market, and I believe reinvestment into this will support independent businesses and encourage people outside of our area to visit the town’, says guest columnist Theresa Goldsmith.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield has something for everyone - the perfect balance of convenience and serenity. I personally love the countryside, and living in Chesterfield has the luxury of easy access to town, city and the countryside (not forgetting our capital city is only two hours away by train).

My favourite place is Linacre Reservoirs. I love the solitude and beauty of the place.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

At The Goldsmith Clinic, we are not just dedicated to enhancing your wellbeing, but also to preserving our planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a team that genuinely cares about sustainability, we constantly educate ourselves and embrace eco-friendly practices.

We pride ourselves on using eco-conscious products throughout our clinic and embracing a zero-waste mindset.

We opt for reusable items and energy-saving practices. Even the little things, like switching off lights and washing dishes by hand, make a big difference to us.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is so friendly and supportive, and there is a real sense of community.

Plus, I get to enjoy the company of the best clients in the entire country, which makes me truly look forward to going to work every day.

How is your organisation helping to ensure that people in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are receiving access to good quality health services?

Quality investment in my business is always at the top of my agenda. I don’t believe in cutting corners or buying cheap products or equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe the people of Chesterfield and the surrounding areas should have the same access to good quality aesthetic treatments as anyone in our major cities.

And, of course, as a registered nurse, I can help people not only with their aesthetic needs but also with their broader health needs with utmost care and professionalism.

How important is the role of our local health services in terms of strengthening our area’s workforce and wider local economy?

Health services have a significant role to play in helping our residents to remain healthy and to be able to contribute positively to our local economy.The pandemic has transformed the healthcare landscape, accelerating technology adoption as the new normal and paving the way for more virtual interactions with healthcare professionals.Having worked in general practice as an advanced nurse practitioner, both pre and post-pandemic public, I can’t emphasise enough the significance of the role health services have to play in educating our community to develop a greater awareness of self-care strategies for well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, in turn, could help to reduce some of the pressures on our health service.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

The major investment which we are seeing in the areas surrounding Chesterfield is fascinating. The canal basin is going to be a significant attraction for Chesterfield.What I would love to see for 2030 would be an investment in the town centre.

As a lifelong Chesterfield resident, I felt very proud of our bustling market, and I believe that reinvestment into this will support independent businesses and encourage people outside of our area to visit the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some ideas that could help achieve this vision would be a review of the rents for stall holders, making sure the stalls are affordable and offering free car parking one day a week to encourage visitors to come into the town.

A continuation in keeping the bus fares attractively low could also help to drive increasing visitor numbers.We have a beautiful town, let’s shout about it and show it off.