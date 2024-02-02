Champions column: Our town is an ambitious and forward-thinking community
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company offers a broad suite of virtual reality, augmented reality, CGI & animation services primarily to the property, marine, museum and education sectors.
What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?
Over the past year we have continued to develop and deliver our award-winning services to the property sector and beyond. We are excited to be starting the year supporting Cora Homes with their digital transformation.
How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?
Forward-thinking, ambitious, community.
What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?
I personally like taking advantage of all the beautiful country parks and estates we have to explore in and around Chesterfield, Linacre Reservoir and Holmebook being personal favourites.
They are also great for team building days!
How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?
Our dedication to sustainability is very much at the forefront of everything we do.
From our green office environment to new-starters and the delivery of our content to clients, we are always looking for new ways to improve our carbon footprint.
This year we are on track to improve our carbon footprint further by changing the way in which we render our 3D content. Switching to real-time rendering will not only enhance our offerings but also our carbon footprint.
Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?
Being so well connected, Chesterfield is a great centralised hub for talent. Being a tech-based company accessing ambitious, future-thinking talent is important to us.
Thanks to our location we have been able to harness a lot of local talent from Chesterfield and Sheffield.
How are you supporting young people in your business?
We are always keen to harness local talent. Last year our apprentice web developer Teodora Abaza won innovator of the year award, with her flagship house type configurator development project, which has gone on to win a number of awards for our client Castle Green Homes.
How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?
Giving back and investing in our direct community is very important for us.
Last year the Oasis Team took part in a number of local charity events including raising money for Hope House Chesterfield and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?
I think PEAK Gateway will have the biggest impact on Chesterfield. Beyond the creation of more jobs and attracting tourists to the area, it will put Chesterfield on the map for leading innovation into sustainable tourism.