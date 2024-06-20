Champions column: Our town is a vibrant and friendly location to live and work in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​My name is Rob Woodhead. I have lived in Chesterfield all my life. I am a director of BRM, a law firm with offices in Chesterfield and Sheffield. I am head of private client services.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We have refurbished our Chesterfield office completely both inside and out.

We rebranded our business and launched a new website in February this year and have overseen a substantial growth, both in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, friendly, home.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to walk in Linacre Woods around the three reservoirs with my wife Clare, and our children. We are incredibly fortunate to live nearby and the five-mile round trip is just about my limit.

“I am hopeful for further investment in the town centre, particularly the market square. This should be the jewel in the crown of Chesterfield”, ​says Rob Woodhead from BRM.

Eating out, the homemade pie and chips in the Barley Mow, on Saltergate, are a particular favourite and, if I can stay up late enough, the drinks and the atmosphere in Armisteads, on Corporation Street, are great.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We have eight full-time staff members under 30, all recruited locally, who are working towards qualifying as solicitors.

We take students from local schools on work experience, throughout the year, to give them some insight as to what working in a solicitor’s practice is like.

We work closely with Sheffield Hallam University, mentoring and providing work placements to students studying in the final year of their law degrees.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

The private client team runs “free Will months” throughout the year, under which an individual can have their will prepared for free in consideration of them donating to a specific charity.

Since 2014, have raised more than £250,000 for charities in the Chesterfield area, including, The Ashgate Hospice, Blythe House/Helen’s Trust, and the MacMillan Cancer Unit, at Calow Hospital.

Our next “Free Will Month” will be in July and is in support of Blythe House/Helen’s Trust.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Invest in recruiting and retaining the best people and your business will thrive.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I am hopeful for some further investment in the town centre, particularly the market square. This should be the jewel in the crown of Chesterfield.