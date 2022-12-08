I have been a professional photographer for over 16 years and specialise in helping small businesses be more visible online.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Going greener in the business has been one of my biggest achievements. The environment means a great deal to me, so I have reduced the amount of paper that I’m using in the office and have moved a lot of stuff online too.

Lyn Chapman, owner and photographer at Brand Photography by Wings.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, friendly and growing.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There are so many great places to visit in Chesterfield. We have some amazing restaurants and coffee shops in the town. We are also just a short distance from the Peak District, which means we get the benefits and convenience of living in a thriving town while being close to the countryside.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

My office and studio are attached to my home, so I don’t have to use my car to commute to work, only when I’m out on a shoot, which has cut my carbon emissions down.

I've reduced the amount of paper I’m using and opted to do more online, for example, I now send all my client contracts and workbooks online. Where possible I try and source local products or from a UK supplier.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield has a great mix of businesses, from small to large and lots of independent businesses too which makes for a great dynamic in the town.

It also has a lovely community feel that I don’t think you get in a big city.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

I’ve worked with many local businesses with their brand images to help them to stand out from their competitors and increase their sales. I also love working with local charities, by donating my time and my skills to help them raise their profile and help more of the people/animals they support.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield is a growing town and has lots of opportunities for development. I would like to see a lot of the old buildings around the town brought back to life where possible and more independent small businesses trading in the town itself.

I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

