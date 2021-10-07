Champions Column: Our town centre is steeped in history, with a real identity of its very own

Our name was chosen for this immediate, multi-faceted representation of inclusion, togetherness and community.

We at Kakou – in both our project development side with Kakou Technologies and in our social outreach as KakouCIC – are committed to uplifting disabled, vulnerable and isolated people in Derbyshire through projects and programmes that both connect us and inspire creativity.

In fact, we are proud to have been the very first engineering company in the UK to be classed as a certified B-Corporation – that being a company that proves itself as purpose-driven and community focused, with high standards in transparency, sustainability and accountability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week's columnist Louis Nokes is the digital marketing and content creator for Kakou Technologies.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Perhaps our greatest achievement born of the Covid-19 pandemic was our work in reaching out to those affected by the isolation and anxiety of the pandemic. We were able to support our local community by offering advice and holding workshops for digital connectivity and remote working.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Warm, green and historic.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

The town centre of Chesterfield feels so steeped in history, with a real identity of its very own that was apparent to me from the first time I walked through it.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We’ve been doing our best to implement green-thinking and ecologically-minded practices into all facets of our operation. From the local sourcing of our supplies and operational purchases (all within a 50-mile radius of our offices), to our volunteering as part of Transition Chesterfield’s Repair Café.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I think that the sheer number of Chesterfield and Derbyshire-based projects, foundations and movements with a laser-focus on improving the wellbeing and health of their communities is something quite special.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Our recent involvement with the Don Catchment Rivers Trust’s Hidden Heritage Secret Streams project, beyond connecting SEND students, was also done to spark an interest and grant some vocational experience to students in social technology and engineering.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We meet regularly with Adrian Williamson, innovation support project manager at Chesterfield Borough Council. These meetings are always constructive for us and we appreciate having the opportunity to so regularly benefit from a perspective that is every bit as focused on innovation and advancement in Chesterfield as we are.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?