Champions Column: Our region is England's beating heart and I'm proud to call it home

I joined Workpays earlier this year after spending several years working in finance and strategy in the US.

Workpays is a leading training and employability skills provider, based in the Midlands. We support thousands of people and hundreds of businesses every year and our employees are passionate about making a difference in people’s lives. Our business is growing quickly and we have very ambitious plans going forward.

I am proud to call Chesterfield my home and I am looking forward to my husband joining me from the US and raising a family here.

This week's guest columnist Alex Glasner, is one of the managing directors of Workpays.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Earlier this year, we won the FE Week-AELP Apprenticeship Award for the Legal, Finance, and Accounting Apprenticeship Provider of the Year. Our Apprenticeship division is growing quickly, and we are extremely proud of the hard work that our work-based learning team put in to making it an industry leading provider.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

England’s beating heart.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

It might seem cute, but honestly, walking into our office each day is one of my favourite things to do; we are in an historic building on Newbold Road and it is stunning. Each time I have guests, I invite them to look at our beautiful painted Victorian ceilings.

My number two is Jacksons, because if you haven’t had one of their roast pork cobs (with crackling, apple sauce, and stuffing) then I don’t think you’ve really come to Chesterfield!

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is growing increasingly vibrant. You see that in the new construction and in the people coming to live in the town. At the same time, this is one of the most welcoming places that I have visited.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

This is literally our raison d’être. We support people to find work as apprentices or trainees and we work with businesses across the Midlands to ensure they can access the best talent.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I am excited to see the town and region develop as a technological manufacturing hub, focused on AI and other new technologies that I can’t even imagine. I want our region to not only be the leader in the UK, but a global hub for new technology.