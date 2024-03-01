Champions column: Our ​picturesque and quirky town has some great places to visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Every year we meet more and more new clients through ‘word of mouth’ – but over the past year we have partnered with lots of local businesses who we haven’t worked with previously and placed some amazing candidates within their finance functions.

These new introductions have been a result of some fantastic recommendations from our network of clients who we have worked with previously. It’s great to hear that our services come highly recommended!

Our latest Champions columnist is Lauren Stubbs, business consultant at The Accountancy Recruitment Group.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Picturesque, quirky, eclectic

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There are some brilliant places to visit for food and drink, a handful of places would be Bottle & Thyme, Junction Bar and Brampton Social club.

A couple of my favourite shops are SlowToad which is a fab retro clothing shop in the marketplace and also Shop Indie in the town centre which sells some brilliant independent gifts.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield has a great support network locally for businesses, there are some brilliant independent shops locally and it’s nice to support local businesses. And also the area where our offices are situated is just a lovely scenic place to walk around for a bit of a break away!

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Wherever possible I like to buy locally, and I think it’s important as a business to do the same. Wherever possible we partner with local companies when we are looking for suppliers.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Again we have had the pleasure of meeting some fantastic new businesses locally across such a variety of sectors, so I think being entrusted to partner with them and being able to work with them closely to recruit into the finance function benefits us by becoming even more integrated with the local employers and in turn being able to provide candidates with a good breadth of different opportunities to look at.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the link between the train station and the town centre will improve the feel of that part of the town centre and make it better integrated for people visiting.

The work carried out opposite the car park has really improved the look of the area already.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?