Champions column: Our innovative and lively town is a great place to be based in

​​Hello, I am Nicole Hughes, care and business development manager at Home Instead Chesterfield. I have had the pleasure of working here for the last five years.

Home Instead are local care provider in the Chesterfield area supporting the community, we enable and support clients to live well, at home for as long as possible.

We provide companionship, personal care, 24-hour care, specialist dementia care and Live-in care. We take the time to talk to our clients and their families in order to tailor the best care package to meet their individual needs.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We are delighted to achieve the Top 20 Rated Home Care Provider award for East Midlands and are rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, as well as being a regional finalist in the Great British Care Awards for Home Care Team Award 2024.

We are also very proud to be awarded a silver award in the armed forces covenant.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Innovative, historic and lively

"The remodelling of the marketplace is an exciting, welcome development. The plans will encourage new visitors, which will benefit local businesses and bring growth to the area", says Nicole Hughes from Home Instead Chesterfield.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

One of my top places to visit is Linacre Reservoir. I love being outdoors with the dog and being amongst all the wildlife. It’s great to see how the different seasons change.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We are progressing towards being paperless business. Our office lighting is controlled by motion sensors to reduce energy waste and costs. We also had solar panels installed to benefit from a renewable source of energy. We have two electric cars within the business and our office has charging points for staff.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Supporting and engaging in our local community to make a difference to people’s lives, empowering them to make choices and support them to fulfil their wishes is an amazing achievement and something I am very proud to be part of. As a business, we get to engage with a variety of organisations, and people which

help sculpt the future for everyone in the area.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We support the local community by providing quality homecare, we offer employment opportunities which really makes a difference. We aim to keep our local people at home, where they prefer to be.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The remodelling of the marketplace is an exciting and welcome development the plans will encourage new visitors to the area which will benefit all local businesses and bring growth to the area.

This will also offer additional seating in the town both for visitors and locals to take a moment with their lunch or a coffee and take in the lovely surroundings. Alongside this, it will offer more suitable paths and pavements for people with limited mobility or aids to access the shops and cafes.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would like to see Chesterfield and the area become greener, safer and a place people want to live, work and be part of embracing the wonderful history we have here. More affordable housing would also be beneficial for the area.