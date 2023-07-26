Champions Column: Our friendly town is a great place for a business to be situated

​Established in 1996, Number Crunchers has been successfully providing first-class accountancy services to SMEs in the Yorkshire and Derbyshire region for more than 25 years.

The friendly and qualified team of experts provide stress-free accounting that’s local and affordable to meet your business needs.

The company works with clients from a range of industries, including Sole Traders, Start-Ups, Limited Companies and Franchises.

This week's guest columnist Isabella Callaghan is the managing director at Number Crunchers.

All clients are important, many have been with Number Crunchers for several years and the team are always keen to make new connections.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

I am so proud of how we have helped our clients to survive over the past year following on from Covid et al and that although some have chosen to retire, we have successfully assisted the majority of clients to ‘pull through’ and to continue growing their businesses.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

​’Chesterfield is also a gateway to the Peak District’, writes guest Champions columnist Isabella Callaghan.

Stunning, friendly, cosmopolitan

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Hardwick Hall – just love the feeling of stepping into history. In Derbyshire, it has to be Renishaw Hall – in fact all our staff are taking a Friday afternoon off to have a tour of the house and go for afternoon tea … a lovely treat.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are currently working towards being paperless, in the past two years, we have switched 87 per cent of our clients to receive their paperwork digitally. There is still some way to go, but we will get there.

We have implemented a new office policy to remove disposable cups and to stop plastic water bottles, we have also introduced chilled filtered water.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire is a great place to undertake business and many of our clients are based in the local area. It is a friendly community with lots of open green spaces too.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

I am proud that Number Crunchers has always had apprentices. In the past 26 years, I have lost count on the actual number, but two (no longer apprentices – all grown up and qualified now) are still with me and of all the others, the majority of them keep in touch and have gone on to do fabulous things.

The young people have kept our business current and this keeps us on our toes.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We like to work with local people and local businesses. Obviously, we support our clients, many who are local.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I can see that the Chesterfield Waterside project when completed will have a huge impact on the town, bringing more businesses and visitors into the town.