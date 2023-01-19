Our wines reflect our passion for quality, value and individuality. They are lovingly produced by winemakers who are passionate about their craft.

A particular strength is our range of wines from Chile, a country which is revisiting its rich wine heritage with outstanding results.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Jane Taylor, from Dronfield Wine World, is our latest Champions columnist.

Putting on our ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ tasting, where we welcomed 120 people to meet nine of our suppliers at Coal Aston Village Hall was a great achievement.

A great time was had by all, beautiful wines were tasted, and our suppliers were wowed by the friendly people of Dronfield.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Dynamic, welcoming, beautiful.

Chesterfield town centre in winter 2022.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love cycling along the canal from Tapton Lock out to Rother Valley Park. It’s safe and there is a lot to see on the canal side.

There are also some fabulous cafes in the town where I like to meet up with friends or for a business meeting. In the evening there are some excellent bars and restaurants for a night out.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We banished plastic bags about five years ago, choosing to recycle the cardboard wine boxes instead. We focus on organic wines which have less impact on the environment as well as preferring winemakers who have Fairtrade credentials.

Two years ago, we invested in an electric cargo bike and trailer for local deliveries to try and reduce our carbon footprint. And when the weather is awful, we use an electric plug-in car. All our hamper and gift packaging is reusable and biodegradable.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

People in the business community in Chesterfield are a very friendly supportive bunch. Starting a business from scratch can be a very lonely experience, but I’ve met some wonderful local businesses who have been very supportive.

There is a strong focus on buying local and supporting small local businesses like us. Our customer base ranges from our delightful regulars to bigger companies who use us for their corporate gifting.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

I have recently worked with a business coach which has really helped me to refocus on my aims for the business, and to gain a better understanding of what makes us unique and how to get this message across in our marketing.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think The Glass Yard development really showcases some excellent local businesses in a state-of-the-art retail setting.

The Waterside development, and the many others in progress, mean that Chesterfield will have even more to offer both businesses and residents in the years to come.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

As my area is food and drink, I would like to see Chesterfield build its reputation for the fantastic food producers we have in the area and to become a go-to place to visit for excellent quality local produce.