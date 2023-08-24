Champions column: New developments can provide exciting opportunities for town

​MSE Hiller was established in 2001 and has grown to become one of the leading companies for supply, rental and service of centrifuges and other environmental engineering products for the water and industrial effluent treatment sectors.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Growth, opportunity, home

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I enjoy road cycling and find that Chesterfield offers some fantastic routes. I equally enjoy a woodland walk with my wife and our spaniel followed by an evening at our local, The Peak Edge restaurant.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Here at MSE we are constantly striving to become as sustainable as possible, and we actively encourage our employees to adopt the same ethos.

William Thomas from MSE Hiller is our latest Champions columnist.

We are evolving how we operate on a day-to-day basis, ensuring that the most efficient and sustainable methods of practice are being utilised in all areas of the business.

To name a few examples: In the workshop all our waste is managed accordingly into colour coded recycle bins. This is then disposed of accordingly.

We have installed a rainwater recovery system. The rainwater is stored in underground tanks where it is then filtered and circulated through the workshop for further use on various applications such as our high-pressure wash bay.

All the overhead lighting in the workshop has now been converted to energy efficient LED units. These units have built in motion sensors that turn off the LEDs when they are not required.

We have utilised our roof space by installing solar panels. These panels have proven to be incredibly efficient, halving our annual energy costs.

In fact, the panels harvest so much energy that, in addition to our other energy recovery systems, it puts power back into the grid.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

When working with local businesses, I generally find that the people are friendly and are willing to go above and beyond to help. There’s a great work ethic in Chesterfield.

Also, when the working day is over, were spoilt for choice of good pubs and restaurants in the area and let’s not forget we have the peak district on our doorstep!

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are hugely passionate about getting young people into engineering jobs. In addition to being an enterprise advisor for D2N2 and helping with the careers week event we also offer work experience to multiple students per year as well as group workshop tours and talks. We currently have three employees that have been with us on apprenticeship schemes, all of which are doing fantastically well and have proved an invaluable asset to our team.

How is your organisation helping to strengthen the local economy in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

As well as providing employment, we also use a lot of suppliers who are based in Chesterfield. From protective equipment companies to haulage firms, even our tea bags and coffee beans are sourced locally!

Why is Chesterfield an ideal location to base your business?

Location wise, Chesterfield is fantastic for business. The Midlands are still widely recognised as the manufacturing hub of the UK and I believe, because of this, the skill sets required to prosper in our type of industry are highly encouraged by the local educational institutions.

From an employer’s perspective, this is a huge boost when trying to form an effective and proficient workforce.

I also believe that the remarkable transport links Chesterfield boasts has ultimately encouraged more businesses to relocate to the area, firming up supply chains and increasing business productivity and performance.

I remember being told once that 90 per cent of the UK’s population lives within four hours drive of the Midlands, that speaks for itself!

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?