As group sales manager, I’m responsible for the cultivation of new business for both hotels, with a focus on acquiring and managing corporate business.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Considering we were in the middle of a global pandemic, 2021 was one of our most successful years to date.

Nadia Mirhosseini, group sales manager at Casa Hotel and Peak Edge Hotel.

Staycations were incredibly popular given overseas travel restrictions and the people of Chesterfield were incredibly supportive across our food and beverage facilities.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Upcoming, historic, homely.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to go to Linacre Reservoir for a walk or run. I love the calmness and it’s never overcrowded.

The Hunloke Arms is a firm favourite in Chesterfield. I love the feel of the place and the food is great too!

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

All of our produce is sourced locally from the surrounding area, including that from our owner Steve Perez’s farm – Walton Lodge.

Organic, fresh, local produce is a focus across each of our menus and allows us to showcase the best that Derbyshire has to offer, while also offering our support to small, local businesses.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is so central, it’s a great spot for a hotel as it taps into so many different areas across the country. It really does make my job that little bit easier.

There are also so many global companies and head offices based in Chesterfield, which is great for our corporate client base.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

With the nature of hospitality, the vast majority of our award-winning team, especially those who work on a part-time basis, are young people still in education.

We work regularly alongside Chesterfield College and have recently taken on three students on work experience studying travel and tourism.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We choose to use local suppliers and businesses as much as we can. This includes local photographers, videographers, room stylists for events and weddings, florists and even the local laundrette for all of our guests’ laundry needs.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the PEAK development, once complete, will be a game changer for Chesterfield and the surrounding area. I feel that it will attract lots of national and international visitors and really put Chesterfield back on the map as one of the top places to visit in the UK.