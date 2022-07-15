City Couriers Direct is a courier business servicing SME clients and fulfilment accounts across a range of businesses throughout the UK, from our Chesterfield base at Tapton Park Innovation Centre.

In addition, we have a City Couriers Direct same-day service, which operates in the fast-moving same day collection and delivery market, offering clients collection and delivery same day anywhere in the UK.

My role in the business is in the development of the same day marketplace and, with my small team, we have developed a reputation for reliability and a service that’s on time, every time.

This week's guest columnist Callie Jones is the sales and marketing executive at City Couriers Direct Ltd.

More specifically, my role is to develop new business whilst maintaining a high level of support to our highly valued client base.

I am very excited about the potential for our business in the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire area.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our greatest achievement was to be considered a strong enough business and made a Strategic Partner for Evri, formerly Hermes Parcel Net.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Thriving, positive, vibrant.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield Football Club. It’s been a positive season and we have used the corporate facilities at the club to entertain business guests, so there’s a real mix of business and pleasure.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

As a national courier business, we are working with the Institute of Couriers to look at ways of being more eco friendly with the use of electric vehicles and greater co-loading of parcels.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are passionate about not only the use of young people in our business, but we endeavour to create real long-term prospects for our young team.

Responsibility is given to our apprentices and they play a vital role in data analysis, the use of their IT skills and making a real difference to our business.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

All our staff are from within ten miles of the offices, with 80 per cent being within five miles. This supports local transport, food shops, restaurants, hotels and more.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have received support from Chesterfield Borough Council in allowing us to move our offices within Tapton Park Innovation Centre and we have enquired about electric charging stations to support our drive to cleaner energy.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Regeneration of the town centre, transport infrastructure and the general public to celebrate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire as an area to live, work and play.