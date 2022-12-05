We have won awards such as Derbyshire Times’ ‘New Business of the Year’ 2021 and more recently the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2022 Love Chesterfield Awards.

My long-held ambition is to build companies that have a positive impact on the world and leading Great2 towards its B Corporation certification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

This week's columnist Andy Ball is the CEO and co-founder of Great2 Enterprises Ltd. Picture by Phil Sproson Photography.

Winning the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Love Chesterfield Awards 2022. It is very much a team effort, and the award recognised the hard work and support that the Great2 team affords me and our customers.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential, opportunity, well-located.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figaro, in Wingerworth. It has great food and a great atmosphere. Their vegan wellington is out of this world!

I also love Host Coffee in Clay Cross which has excellent coffee and treats which are perfect when you need to escape the home office to get some head space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We have developed a purchasing policy that has sustainability at its core. For example, we only use a renewable electricity supplier and even the items in our tuckshop are ethically sourced and include the delicious Tony chocolate bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

That’s simple: it’s so well-located. Chesterfield is the gateway to the Peak District and the people here are great. Why would I not want to live and work here?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Although Great2 is very much at the start of its journey we have already employed Phoebe, our first Degree Apprentice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is to support more local young talent as the business grows.

Which upcoming developments do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent investment in Elder Way, the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre and the upgrading of the Pomegranate Theatre, museum and market areas are all really exciting.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would love to see a thriving high street that not only provides great retail and leisure offerings, but one that has community at the heart of it.

I believe Chesterfield Borough Council is doing a good job in moving things forward. I just hope that all current investors get proactively involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad