Champions Column: More businesses are likely to relocate to the area in the future

CT provides proactive managed IT services for businesses that need stability, strong networks and business continuity.

We pride ourselves on our strategic approach, which is why our customers believe that we stand out from the rest of the market. We specialise in IT services which enhance business processes and our unique partnership approach ensures our offering is aligned with business objectives right from the outset.

CT often meets potential new businesses when they find they have grown beyond their current IT capability. Our specialists will then audit what they have, understand the goals of the business and then develop a solution that will grow with them through our Managed Services, Cloud and Data Security Solutions.

This week's Champions columnist Rob Longden is the commercial director at CT Ltd (Central Technology).

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Growth, opportunity, developing.

Describe something you have seen, heard about or experienced locally that has made you smile.

For the last few years, I have attended the Chesterfield Festival of Cricket which concludes with the one-day game. It’s great to see so many local people of all ages enjoying the event, but it also being a showcase of what the local area has to offer.

How have you or your team been thinking creatively to keep your business succeeding or to maintain strong relationships with your customers and suppliers?

We have seen a major transition with customers wanting to ensure a flexible future for the business and its employees, looking towards a more long-term hybrid workplace model. We have worked with our customers to review the role technology plays in their business and how having a comprehensive plan in place is vital for enabling growth and security.

We know that many businesses may not be able to justify the cost of this process during this difficult time. With this in mind, in December and January, CT is offering a free strategic IT review to all businesses.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people (or what are your plans to do this in the future)?

We have started to work closely with Chesterfield College to build a work placement offering as well as apprenticeship opportunities. We are also using local contractors and supporting local employment.

What business or marketing support have you or your team received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have an in-house marketing team who have been working hard to continue to improve the website experience and maintain presence across all social platforms with engaging videos, case studies, blogs and testimonials.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

With continued development and investment into the area, this should attract more businesses to relocate here ensuring more jobs, skills and sustainability for not only Chesterfield but the surrounding areas too.

