Champions column: Market Square regeneration will be a game-changer for Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What was your greatest achievement over the past year?
One of my biggest achievements has been passing my exams. I recently completed my AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) Level 3 exams, and now I have just one more to go before moving into the gateway stage and hopefully starting Level 4.
How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?
Friendly, evolving, historic.
What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?
I enjoy visiting Taco Bell, The Gym Group – either before or after work – and the shops if I fancy popping out on my lunch break. Chesterfield has everything I need within easy reach, which is really convenient.
How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?
At SMH Group, we’re reducing paper waste by using digital accounting software like Sage, Xero, and QuickBooks. Now everything is digital it has made a huge difference in cutting down our paper usage.
Why would you recommend an apprenticeship to other young people in Chesterfield?
An apprenticeship allows you to earn while you learn, meaning I won’t come out with student debt like I would if I had gone to university. I also find that learning on the job makes things easier to understand, as I can apply my studies directly to real work scenarios with guidance from experienced colleagues.
Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?
Chesterfield has a great community feel, and everything is close by, making it easy to get around. It’s also convenient for clients to visit our office, and being centrally located means we can easily reach them too.
How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?
SMH Group is a strong supporter of local sports. We sponsor Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium, as well as Chesterfield Golf Club. We believe in giving back to the community whenever we can.
Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?
The Market Square regeneration will be a game-changer for Chesterfield. It will help attract more people to the town and hopefully boost small businesses, creating a more vibrant and thriving town centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.